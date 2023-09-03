In the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Scarlet Knights to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+6) Over (39.5) Rutgers 22, Northwestern 21

Rutgers Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Scarlet Knights a 69.0% chance to win.

The Scarlet Knights won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Rutgers won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 6 points or more last season.

Scarlet Knights games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

The point total average for Rutgers games last season was 46.4, 6.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Northwestern Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Northwestern's ATS record as an underdog of 6 points or more was 5-4 last season.

A total of five of Wildcats games last season went over the point total.

The average total for Northwestern's games last season was 48.4 points, 8.9 more than this game's over/under.

Scarlet Knights vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 17.4 29.3 23.3 28.7 11.5 29.8 Northwestern 13.8 28.3 13 30.5 11.2 25.8

