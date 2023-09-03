Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .297 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- In 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%) Lewis has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (40.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 19 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|17
|.267
|AVG
|.338
|.333
|OBP
|.366
|.511
|SLG
|.485
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|12
|25/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Gray (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
