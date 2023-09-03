Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .050 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .170 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 37 of 103 games this season (35.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (6.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (20.4%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (30.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .153 AVG .186 .280 OBP .313 .328 SLG .521 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 74/23 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings