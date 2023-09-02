Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the Minnesota Vikings are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 2.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +260
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on offense, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings collected eight wins at home last season and five on the road.
- When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
