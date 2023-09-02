Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (75-59) against the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won one of three games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (608 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

