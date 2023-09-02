Ryan Jeffers vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .273.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (25.7%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Other Twins Players vs the Rangers
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.252
|.392
|OBP
|.355
|.528
|SLG
|.420
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|39/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
