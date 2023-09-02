Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Royce Lewis (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .305.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 41), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has driven home a run in 17 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 18 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|16
|.267
|AVG
|.359
|.333
|OBP
|.379
|.511
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|12
|25/8
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (8-10) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2).
