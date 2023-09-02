The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Buckeyes had an ATS record of 3-2-1 when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites last season.

Indiana put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Hoosiers were an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 Indiana To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

