How to Watch NASCAR Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
For die-hard NASCAR fans, the more races you get to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, September 2.
NASCAR Streaming Live Today
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
