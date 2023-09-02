Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.423 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (18.8%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|.287
|AVG
|.132
|.410
|OBP
|.246
|.609
|SLG
|.321
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|34/9
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
