The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.423 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (18.8%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 18 .287 AVG .132 .410 OBP .246 .609 SLG .321 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 34/9 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings