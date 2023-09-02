Jordan Luplow vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jordan Luplow (.095 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is batting .208 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Luplow has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Luplow has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.286
|AVG
|.143
|.444
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2).
