Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers will take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 187 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 603 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.209 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (9-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Ryan has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Logan Allen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.