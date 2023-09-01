Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (75-58) against the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 1.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Joe Ryan (9-8) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have come away with 16 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (603 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Twins Schedule