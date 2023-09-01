Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .230 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.
- He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 47), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (46.8%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|17
|.287
|AVG
|.135
|.410
|OBP
|.237
|.609
|SLG
|.327
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|34/9
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.71), 14th in WHIP (1.128), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.