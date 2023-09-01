The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .230 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.

He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 47), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (46.8%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 17 .287 AVG .135 .410 OBP .237 .609 SLG .327 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 34/9 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings