The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -275 +220
DraftKings Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -278 +225
FanDuel Minnesota (-7) 42.5 -295 +235
PointsBet - - -263 +210
Tipico Minnesota (-6.5) - -270 +220

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Minnesota went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
  • When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3.
  • Nebraska compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Cornhuskers were an underdog by 7 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

