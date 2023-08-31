The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Minnesota (-7) 42.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -263 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Minnesota (-6.5) - -270 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Minnesota covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.
  • The Golden Gophers were favored by 7 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Cornhuskers were an underdog by 7 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

