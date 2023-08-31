The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Golden Gophers were favored by 7 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

The Cornhuskers were an underdog by 7 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.