Based on our computer projections, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams play at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, August 31, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Golden Gophers won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Minnesota had an ATS record of 5-3 as favorites of 7 points or greater last year.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers covered five times in 12 games with a spread last season.

Nebraska had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7 points or more last season.

Last year, four Cornhuskers games hit the over.

Last season, Nebraska's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.8, which is 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

