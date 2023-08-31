Our projection model predicts the Minnesota Golden Gophers will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Minnesota vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Gophers won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

As 7-point or greater favorites last season, Minnesota went 5-3.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Golden Gophers games.

The point total average for Minnesota games last season was 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cornhuskers have a 31.2% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Nebraska went 4-3 as underdogs of 7 points or more last year.

Last season, four Cornhuskers games went over the point total.

The average total for Nebraska's games last season was 52.8 points, 9.3 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.