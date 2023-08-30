Royce Lewis rides a three-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (69-64) game against the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) whose Bo Naylor has homered in two straight. It starts at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Target Field.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (7-6) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (10-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (7-6) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

He has 13 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 540 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1122 hits, 16th in baseball, with 102 home runs (30th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Guardians two times this season, allowing them to go 14-for-48 with a double, a home run and six RBI in 11 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.

Bibee has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bibee is trying for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .240 batting average, and is 22nd in the league with 1076 total hits and 14th in MLB play with 601 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and are fifth in all of MLB with 187 home runs.

Bibee has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out six against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.