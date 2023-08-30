Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on August 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Max Kepler, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (7-6) will make his 27th start of the season.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|6.2
|4
|4
|4
|7
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|10
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .255/.323/.493 so far this season.
- Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .563 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashed .224/.307/.395 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.349/.482 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 142 hits with 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.337/.376 on the year.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
