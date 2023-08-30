Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (69-64) will clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-165). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 53 out of the 89 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Guardians have won in 25, or 41%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

