The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.

In 58 of 108 games this season (53.7%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (11.1%).

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .250 AVG .197 .291 OBP .263 .512 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 13 HR 7 28 RBI 18 64/9 K/BB 54/12 7 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings