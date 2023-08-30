Michael A. Taylor vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 58 of 108 games this season (53.7%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (11.1%).
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.197
|.291
|OBP
|.263
|.512
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|18
|64/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|7
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
