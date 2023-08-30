Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .252.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (33.9%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.270
|AVG
|.229
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.532
|SLG
|.333
|17
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|9
|36/12
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.01 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
