As of August 29 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Vikings games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks registered 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

