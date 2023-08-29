The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will play on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Guardians have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under for seven straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.3.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 53-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.2% of those games).

Minnesota has a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 63.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-60-7).

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-27 29-36 30-26 39-36 52-47 17-15

