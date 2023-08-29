Check out the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (17-18), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lynx prepare for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (16-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Lynx head into this matchup on the heels of a 111-76 loss to the Liberty on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring (21.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and averages 2.4 assists. She also delivers 1.6 steals (sixth in the WNBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Lynx get 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

The Lynx receive 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Diamond Miller gives the Lynx 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -6.5 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.