The Minnesota Lynx (17-18), on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (16-18). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have compiled a 14-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
  • Washington has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Minnesota is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total 20 out of 35 times this year.

