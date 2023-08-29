Joey Gallo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rangers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .173 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 46 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (18.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Gallo has driven home a run in 21 games this season (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season (31 of 99), with two or more runs four times (4.0%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.156
|AVG
|.191
|.278
|OBP
|.317
|.333
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|72/22
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
