Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.398) and total hits (102) this season.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (37.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.232
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|56/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (1-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.52 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
