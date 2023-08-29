Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.398) and total hits (102) this season.

Correa has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (37.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .232 .305 OBP .313 .358 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 56/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings