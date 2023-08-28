The Minnesota Twins (68-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) to open a three-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET on Monday. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Rangers, and the Guardians a series win over the Blue Jays.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (3-7) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.22 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.22 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Maeda has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 32 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.51 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.

Curry is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Curry will look to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.4 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 15 of his 32 appearances this season.

Xzavion Curry vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 22nd in the league with 1057 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 589 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are fifth in all of MLB with 182 home runs.

Curry has thrown one inning without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out one against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.