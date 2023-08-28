Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (68-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) squaring off at Target Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on August 28.
The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (3-7) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-2).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won 17 of its 32 games, or 53.1%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
|September 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
