Michael A. Taylor carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (67-63) game versus the Texas Rangers (73-56) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (6-6) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.

Ober has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ober is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (8-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four hits in eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.204 in 25 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Montgomery has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

