Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (73-56) will visit Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (67-63) at Target Field on Sunday, August 27, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Twins have -105 odds to upset. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Rangers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 84 times and won 51, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 51-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 14 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.