Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (67-63) and the Texas Rangers (73-56) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.41 ERA).
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those contests.
- This year, Minnesota has won 14 of 35 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (582 total runs).
- The Twins have the seventh-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
|September 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
