Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (67-63) and the Texas Rangers (73-56) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.41 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won 14 of 35 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (582 total runs).

The Twins have the seventh-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule