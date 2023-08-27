Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.
- Taylor will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 56 of 105 games this season (53.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.4%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.197
|.286
|OBP
|.263
|.513
|SLG
|.382
|18
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|18
|60/7
|K/BB
|54/12
|6
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.