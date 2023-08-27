Kyle Farmer vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .560 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .250 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 48 of 88 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.6%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 21 games this year (23.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.242
|.331
|OBP
|.289
|.403
|SLG
|.386
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|15
|37/8
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.