Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .250 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- In 71.4% of his 56 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (16.1%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has an RBI in 18 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.268
|AVG
|.229
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.527
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|35/11
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.