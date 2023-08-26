The Texas Rangers (72-56) and the Minnesota Twins (67-62) will clash on Saturday, August 26 at Target Field, with Max Scherzer getting the nod for the Rangers and Joe Ryan toeing the rubber for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Twins and Rangers matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Carlos Correa hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 50, or 60.2%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 44-30 record (winning 59.5% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 2-5 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+350) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.