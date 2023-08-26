Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

The Twins have come away with 15 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (580 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule