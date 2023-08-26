After the first round of the TOUR Championship, Russell Henley is currently fifth with a score of -8.

Russell Henley is currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to win the tournament this week.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Henley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Henley has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Henley has top-10 finishes in each of his past four tournaments.

Henley has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -8 263 1 17 4 6 $5.8M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Henley's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been seventh.

Henley made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Henley last competed at this event in 2023 and finished fifth.

East Lake Golf Club will play at 7,346 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

The average course Henley has played i the last year (7,316 yards) is 30 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,346).

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Henley was better than 49% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Henley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Henley recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Henley's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

In that most recent competition, Henley's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.7).

Henley finished the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

Henley Odds to Win: +2000

All statistics in this article reflect Henley's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.