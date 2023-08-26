Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .328 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Lewis is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 25 of 35 games this season (71.4%), including nine multi-hit games (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Lewis has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 35 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.294
|AVG
|.367
|.368
|OBP
|.387
|.485
|SLG
|.533
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/7
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
