The Minnesota Lynx (17-17) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for their Saturday, August 26 game against the New York Liberty (26-7) at Target Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lynx's last game on Thursday ended in a 90-81 win against the Wings.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.2 1.8 1.3

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier paces the Lynx in scoring (21.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and averages 2.4 assists. She also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride gets the Lynx 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. She also averages 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 5.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 45.9% of her shots from the floor.

Diamond Miller is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 37.7% of her shots from the floor.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 166.5

