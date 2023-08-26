On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .175 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 18 games this year (18.6%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (21.6%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (31 of 97), with two or more runs four times (4.1%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .159 AVG .191 .279 OBP .317 .341 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 69/21 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings