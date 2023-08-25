Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) will square off with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-55) at Target Field on Friday, August 25. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 86 times and won 51, or 59.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have gone 51-35 (59.3%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

