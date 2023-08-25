How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Rangers Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth-best in MLB play with 177 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (568 total runs).
- The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.
- Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Gray enters the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will look to continue a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.