Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-55) and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 51 (59.3%) of those contests.
- This season Minnesota has won 51 of its 86 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 568 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
