The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .235.

In 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%) Wallner has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season (19 of 41), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .313 AVG .135 .418 OBP .237 .642 SLG .327 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 26/6 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings