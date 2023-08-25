On Friday, Carlos Correa (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 100 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (76 of 113), with at least two hits 20 times (17.7%).
  • In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 61
.226 AVG .232
.305 OBP .313
.362 SLG .435
17 XBH 26
4 HR 11
26 RBI 30
51/22 K/BB 61/27
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Dunning looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.