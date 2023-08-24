Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Brewers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has four doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .311.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Lewis has driven home a run in 13 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.258
|AVG
|.367
|.313
|OBP
|.387
|.403
|SLG
|.533
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
