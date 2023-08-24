Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 19 walks.
- Taylor is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 55 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (15.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.6%).
- He has scored in 32 games this year (30.8%), including four multi-run games (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.242
|AVG
|.197
|.279
|OBP
|.263
|.471
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|18
|60/7
|K/BB
|54/12
|6
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) out for his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.